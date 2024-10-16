Trump and Harris offer new details about policies and strategy in dueling interviews

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the presidential race moved into its final weeks, the two main candidates have embarked on an interview blitz that offered new details about their policy priorities and their political strategies. Democrat Kamala Harris sat for interviews with popular radio host Charlamange Tha God and Fox News with anchor Bret Baier. Former President Donald Trump sat for a contentious interview with the editor of Bloomberg News at an economic forum in Chicago and faced an all-women audience in a Fox News town before participating in a town hall on the Spanish-language network Univision.

