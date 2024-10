In a story published Oct. 16, 2024, about the La Nina phenomenon, The Associated Press misspelled an instance of a scientist’s name. It is L’Heureux. The AP also misinterpreted a scientist’s comments about cold outbreaks. These are expected in the southern United States, not the central and southern states. The name of the University at Albany, State University of New York was also misstated. The story has been corrected.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.