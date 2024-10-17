Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gets suspended sentence in baby abandonment case

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A mother convicted of abandoning her newborn son in the New Hampshire woods in subfreezing temperatures on Christmas night in 2022 has been handed a suspended sentence. A judge said Thursday that Alexandra Eckersley must maintain contact with mental health providers as part of her suspended sentence. Eckersley is the daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley. Judge Amy Messer said sentencing Eckersley to jail would likely have derailed the gains she has achieved since her arrest. Eckersley was homeless and living in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire when she gave birth in 2022 to a son who survived an hour alone in the cold, suffering from respiratory distress and hypothermia.

