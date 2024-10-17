Diablo and Santa Ana winds are to descend on California and raise wildfire risk

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A weather event called the diablo wind is expected to whip up across Northern California and cause humidity levels to drop and raise the risk of wildfires. Forecasters issued red flag warnings for fire danger from Thursday until Saturday from the central California coast up to nearly the Oregon border. Pacific Gas and Electric says its prepared to turn off power to a small number of customers in areas where strong gusts could damage electrical equipment and spark blazes. Power shutoffs are also possible in Southern California. The notorious Santa Ana winds are expected there on Friday.

