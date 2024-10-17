Dodgers win over Padres in NLDS decider averages 12.9 million viewers in Japan

NEW YORK (AP) — Last Friday’s decisive fifth game of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres was the most-watched Major League Baseball postseason game on record in Japan, averaging an estimated 12.9 million viewers, according to MLB. The Dodgers’ 2-0 victory was the first time two Japanese pitchers started a postseason game. Los Angeles’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up only two hits over five innings while San Diego’s Yu Darvish allowed two runs on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. The game also featured Shohei Ohtani helping the Dodgers advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2021.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.