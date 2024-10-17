Homeland Security grants temporary status to Lebanese already in the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced temporary legal status for Lebanese citizens already in the United States, likely pleasing some Arab voters, including in the battleground state of Michigan. The Homeland Security Department said that Thursday’s announcement — together with an earlier offer in July — brings to about 11,000 the number of Lebanese who will be able to stay in the country and become eligible for work authorization. The offer is for people already in the US on Wednesday and it is for a period of 18 months. The department says Temporary Protected Status will allow Lebanese citizens to stay while the United States pursues “a diplomatic solution for lasting stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border.”

