Nearly $75M in federal grant funds to help Alaska Native communities with climate impacts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nearly $75 million in federal grant funds over the next five years will be aimed at helping Alaska Native communities as they grapple with the impacts of climate change. The Anchorage Daily News reports the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is receiving the grant as part of a program aimed at building resilience to extreme weather and environmental changes in U.S. coastal communities. The program stems from a 2022 federal climate and health care law. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will work with tribal governments in Alaska as part of the effort. The funding was announced Wednesday.

