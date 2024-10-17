North Dakota woman to serve 25 years in prison for fatally poisoning boyfriend
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman will serve 25 years in prison in connection with the antifreeze poisoning death of her boyfriend last year. Ina Thea Kenoyer was charged with murder last October in connection with Steven Riley Jr.’s death due to ethylene glycol poisoning. Authorities said Riley believed he was to receive a large inheritance and planned to break up with Kenoyer afterward. She pleaded guilty in May. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Kenoyer to 50 years, with 25 years suspended, followed by 10 years supervised probation and an order to pay over $3,400 in restitution to Riley’s family.