A court in Italy rejects the outsourced detention of the first migrants sent to Albania

ROME (AP) — A court in Italy has ruled against the right-wing government’s move to detain 12 migrants at newly opened centers in Albania. The ruling highlights a key hurdle in the administration’s plan to outsource some of its migrant processing to the Balkan country. The 12 migrants were part of the first batch to be sent to the centers that opened last week under a five-year deal to host 3,000 migrants per month picked up by the Italian coast guard, to vet them for possible asylum in Italy or to be sent back to their countries. However, each migrant’s detention must be reviewed by special migration courts

