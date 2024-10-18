Greek police data leak exposes details of elite crime-fighting unit members

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A data breach has exposed personal information of over 500 officers from a newly launched elite crime fighting agency in Greece. The Directorate for Combating Organised Crime was launched this week amid revalations that details of the agency’s structure and staff membership had been published on a news website and subsequently reposted on private chat groups. The Athens Police Officers’ Association is pursuing legal action following the leak of the information from an internal police document, while the country’s main opposition party criticized the government’s handling of data protection.

