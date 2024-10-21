ABC-7 at 4: Untapped Talent Event Empowers Businesses to Hire People, Not Labels

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— Untapped Talent Hiring People, Not Labels Business Forum & HireAbility Recognition Ceremony will take place on October 22, 2024. The event aims to educate, celebrate, and recognize the incredible abilities of individuals beyond traditional labels. To attend the event, register at bit.ly/hireability or call 915-887-2545.

Date & Time: October 22, 2024, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am

Location: Wyndham Hotel - Theater Room, 2027 Airway Blvd