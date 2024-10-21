ABC-7 at 4: Untapped Talent Event Empowers Businesses to Hire People, Not Labels

Skip to Content
Untapped Talent Event Empowers Businesses to Hire People, Not Labels

October 21, 2024 5:18 PM
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— Untapped Talent Hiring People, Not Labels Business Forum & HireAbility Recognition Ceremony will take place on October 22, 2024. The event aims to educate, celebrate, and recognize the incredible abilities of individuals beyond traditional labels. To attend the event, register at bit.ly/hireability or call 915-887-2545.

Date & Time: October 22, 2024, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am
Location: Wyndham Hotel - Theater Room, 2027 Airway Blvd

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

