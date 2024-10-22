A former Bosnian prison camp guard is convicted of lying to get refugee status and US citizenship

BOSTON (AP) — A Bosnian man living in Massachusetts has been convicted of lying to get refugee status and U.S. citizenship. Prosecutors say Kemal Mrndzic supervised guards at a notoriously harsh and violent prison camp in Bosnia where Serbian prisoners were killed, sexually assaulted, tortured and starved. The 52-year-old naturalized citizen was convicted in federal court in Boston on Friday of engaging in a scheme to conceal his involvement in the persecution of Serb prisoners at the Celebici prison camp in 1992. His lawyers said the evidence was too thin. Now he faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the most serious charges. His sentencing is scheduled for January.

