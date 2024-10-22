MLB wants the Tampa Bay Rays to play in the area if hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field is unfit
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball hopes to find the Tampa Bay Rays a temporary home near their fanbase for the start of the 2025 season if their home field can’t be repaired in time. Tropicana Field’s fabric dome in St. Petersburg was shredded by Hurricane Milton’s winds. A number of spring training sites around the area have been suggested as temporary homes. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on a recent podcast that the league wants a location for the Rays in the region if possible. A complete damage assessment of Tropicana Field is underway. Results are expected in early November.