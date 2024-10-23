A Supreme Court reshaped by Trump has a low profile in this presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — When he was president, Donald Trump remade the Supreme Court with three nominees, and in the process shifted the court’s ideological balance to the conservative right. If Trump wins a second term, the right side of the court could retain control for several more decades. Among the conservatives on the court, Justice Clarence Thomas is 76 and Justice Samuel Alito is 74. They’re the two oldest members of the court. And either, or both, could consider stepping down knowing that Republican Trump would choose nominees who might be three decades younger.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.