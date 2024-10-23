Adoptee deported from the US over lack of citizenship criticizes South Korea and agency
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Adam Crapser, an adoptee who was deported to South Korea in 2016 because his American parents never secured his citizenship, has delivered a scathing denunciation of the Korean government and his adoption agency in a Seoul appeals court. The 49-year-old’s yearslong legal battle highlights the systemic failures by both governments to secure citizenship for potentially thousands of Korean children adopted into U.S. homes over the past decades. Crapser, who was adopted by a family in Michigan in 1979, became the first Korean adoptee to sue the Korean government and an adoption agency for damages in 2019. He delivered emotional testimony in court on Wednesday.