California man charged with using ‘weapon of mass destruction’ in courthouse explosion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man is facing new federal charges after being arrested in a courthouse bomb attack that injured five people last month. Federal officials say Wednesday that Nathaniel McGuire has been charged with using a weapon of mass destruction, maliciously damaging a building with an explosive, and possessing unregistered destructive devices. Officials say McGuire was arrested Sept. 25 after he threw a bag with explosives into the lobby of a courthouse in the city of Santa Maria. McGuire was about to be arraigned on a gun charge. McGuire faces a range of other charges, including attempted murder. He is also being charged with arson in connection with three fires on the outskirts of Santa Maria.

