China has deported a VW executive for allegedly using drugs while in Thailand

BEIJING (AP) — A senior executive for Volkswagen in China has been deported for allegedly using cocaine and marijuana while on vacation in Thailand. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that a Volkswagen employee had been deported after being detained for 10 days. A Beijing police report said an investigation had determined that the 56-year-old man had used both drugs on Oct. 5 and that he had been sentenced to detention from Oct. 10-20 as an administrative penalty. Chinese authorities did not release the man’s name, but German media reported it was Jochen Sengpiehl, whose LinkedIn profile lists him as Volkswagen’s chief marketing officer in China.

