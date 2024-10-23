DNA links a suspected Chicago-area serial killer who died in 1981 to a woman’s 1979 death

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say DNA found on the clothing of a suburban Chicago woman who was kidnapped and killed 45 years ago matches that of a suspected serial killer who died two years later of a self-inflicted knife wound. Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said Wednesday that the DNA of Bruce Lindahl, who is believed to have killed as many as a dozen women and girls, was confirmed to be on Kathy Halle’s clothing. Authorities believe Halle was abducted in March 1979 after leaving her North Aurora apartment complex. Her body was found weeks later in the Fox River. Lindahl died in 1981 of an apparent self-inflicted knife wound he suffered while stabbing another man to death.

