The RNC is rebuilding its legal operation after Trump allies’ failed effort to undo the 2020 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Donald Trump ran for president, some of the lawyers most directly involved in his efforts to overturn the election wound up disbarred, criminally prosecuted or sued for millions. This time, Republican party leaders are aiming to turn the page from that chaotic and failed effort and say they’ll have a professional legal operation. Democrats are warning of a renewed potential to undermine confidence in the electoral process. Republicans and Democrats are already fighting in court over election rules. But the Trump team finds itself under a particularly intense microscope given the aftermath of the 2020 race. That’s when longshot legal efforts to challenge the results were dismissed by judges as frivolous.

