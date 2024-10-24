A cub of famous Wyoming grizzly No. 399 has been unseen since his mom’s death but odds look good

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The death of a famous grizzly bear on a highway in western Wyoming has made an orphan of its cub, leading many to wonder about his fate. Grizzly No. 399 died in a vehicle strike Tuesday. Since then, what will become of the grizzly’s cub has been a big topic of discussion online. Grizzly No. 399 was known for hanging out with her cubs near roads in Grand Teton National Park, making her an icon of the park. Her latest cub is almost two years old. He hasn’t been seen since the crash but biologists say he will likely survive because of his age and healthy condition.

