Argentine police raid the Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction’s Liam Payne died

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The police have raided the Buenos Aires hotel where ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne stayed before dying last week after falling from a third-floor balcony. The police’s special investigations unit went to the Casa Sur hotel on orders from the public prosecutors’ office. Officers seized items including computer hard drives and footage from hotel cameras, a government official told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The singer died Oct. 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony in the up-market, touristy Palermo district.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.