At least a dozen gang members drown near Haiti while ferrying ammunition to gunmen, official says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian official says some 50 suspected gang members have died this week after attacking a coastal town near the country’s capital. Wilner Réné from Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency told Radio Caraïbes on Thursday that the dead include at least a dozen people who drowned after their boat capsized as they ferried ammunition to gangs attacking the town of Arcahaie. He said the attack began on Monday, with gunmen burning homes and cars in the town, which is just northwest of Port-au-Prince. The attack is blamed on a gang coalition called Viv Ansanm, which has also targeted communities in Port-au-Prince in recent days.

