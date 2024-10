BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — AC Milan’s weekend match at Bologna in Italy’s top soccer league has been postponed. Bologna officials made the announcement following extensive flooding in the central Italian city. The Serie A match had been scheduled for Saturday. Bologna is the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region that has been hard hit by torrential rains and bad weather for days. The game was not immediately rescheduled.

