Skip to Content
News

Canada’s Trudeau vows lead his Liberal Party into the next election

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:17 AM

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will lead his Liberal Party into the next election, dismissing a request by some party members to not run for a fourth term. Trudeau met with his Liberal members of Parliament for three hours Wednesday, where he learned that more than 20 signed a letter asking him to step down before the next election. Trudeau said Thursday that there were “robust conversations” ongoing about the best way forward, but “that will happen as me as leader going into the next election.” No Canadian prime minister in more than a century has won four straight terms. The Liberals trail the Conservatives by 38% to 25% in the latest Nanos poll.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content