Congo’s president announces plans for a new constitution. Opposition worried about term limit change

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Congo’s President announced a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit. Felix Tshisekedi was reelected in December with results questioned by the opposition. Congo’s current constitution was drafted in the country and adopted by referendum in 2006. Tshisekedi has repeatedly criticized the current constitution, saying it was “outdated.” Opposition groups have expressed worry that the president’s announcement on Wednesday may lead to changing the two five-year terms so he remains in power.

