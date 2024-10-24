Florida sues Garland for blocking state probe into Trump assassination attempt
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida is suing to force the Justice Department to stop blocking the state’s investigation into the second attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Attorney General Merrick Garland after federal officials told Florida to temporarily halt its own investigation while the federal probe into the Sept. 15 incident at Trump’s Florida golf course was underway. Justice Department officials cited a federal law, which says an attempted assassination of a political candidate shall be investigated by the FBI and that state jurisdiction is suspended if the federal government steps in.