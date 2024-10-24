In Colombia, Amazon River’s extreme drought falls hard on Indigenous communities

LETICIA, Colombia (AP) — The severe drought of the Amazon River has caused Indigenous communities who live beside it to struggle for food, water and simply getting from one place to another. In Colombia, many fishermen are struggling as their catch declines along with the river. With little rain and contaminated river water, many communities strain to find drinkable water. Some communities have been isolated as river access has been cut off. Governments say they are sending aid to affected areas, but not all are seeing it.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.