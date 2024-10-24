Louis McCartney will lead ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Louis McCartney who starred in the play “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” in London will reprise his creepy monster on Broadway. Set in Indiana 20 years before the events of the first season of the hit Netflix show, the play focuses on the life of McCartney’s Henry Creel as a shy, awkward teen who fans of the TV show will know later becomes the villainous monster Vecna in the fourth season. The Belfast-born, London-based McCartney got the role after an open casting call and earned raves portraying a traumatic coming-of-age story. “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will begin performances on March 28, 2025.

