Trump’s lawyers seek dismissal of federal election case, call special counsel illegally appointed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have told a federal judge that the election interference case against him should be dismissed, arguing that special counsel Jack Smith was illegally appointed and that funding for his office should be cut off. The argument mirrors the one that persuaded a Trump-appointed judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon, to dismiss a separate case charging Trump with illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Smith’s team has appealed the dismissal, calling Cannon’s order contrary to decades of precedent.

