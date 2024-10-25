AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Louisiana on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louisiana voters will decide which presidential candidates will receive their eight electoral votes in the Nov. 5 election. Also on the ballot are races for the U.S. House and a pair of statewide ballot measures. The state has been reliably Republican in presidential contests since 2000. Four of the state’s six U.S. House districts are considered safe for Republicans. A fifth is the New Orleans-anchored 2nd District, which has been safe for Democrats. A new wrinkle is the 6th District, a second majority Black district at the heart of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May.

