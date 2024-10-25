AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Massachusetts on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters will cast ballots for president, Congress and the state Legislature in the Nov. 5 general election, as Democrats in the commonwealth look to continue their dominance in federal and state elections. Topping the ballot this year is the race for president, where Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump will compete for 11 electoral votes. Massachusetts has gone Democratic every year since 1960, with the exception of Ronald Reagan in 1980 and 1984. Massachusetts Democrats hold a so-called “trifecta” in state government, with a Democratic governor and majorities in the legislature.

