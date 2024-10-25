AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Utah on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Utah voters will cast ballots for the full range of federal and state offices in the Nov. 5 general election, including president, Congress, governor, state Legislature and others. Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are competing for Utah’s six electoral votes. GOP Congressman John Curtis, Democrat Caroline Gleich and independent candidate Carlton Bowen are squaring off to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox is running for reelection against Democratic state Rep. Brian King and three others. Utah’s four Republican-held congressional seats are up for election, including the seat Curtis is vacating to run for Senate.

