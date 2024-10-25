Blackout hits French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe amid strike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A blackout has hit the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe and left its more than 370,000 inhabitants without power. EDF, the company that provides power to the island, said in a statement Friday that it did not know when electricity would be restored. France Télévisions said the power station’s engines shut down following a more than monthlong strike by unionized workers over salaries and other issues. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blackout. The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

