Death of soldier at Missouri Army base under investigation as a homicide

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (AP) — A person of interest is in custody in connection with the death of a soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in south-central Missouri. The body of Sgt. Sarah Roque of Ligonier, Indiana, was found Tuesday inside a trash bin. No cause of death was given but the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division said Friday that the death is being investigated as a homicide. Roque was 23 and served as a mine dog handler and a member of the 5th Engineer Battalion. She enlisted in 2020. Army officials did not release any further information about the person in custody or a potential motive.

