Jury awards a family $5M and says football coach’s actions caused their son’s suicide

BOSTON (AP) — A jury in Rhode Island has awarded more than $5 million to the family of a teenager who died by suicide. The jury on Wednesday found a football coach and several school administrators negligent in the way they responded before 15-year-old Nathan Bruno took his own life in 2018. His family alleges the football coach at Portsmouth High School pressured him to reveal names of other students involved in prank calling the coach. The family sued the coach, several school administrators and a police detective. The jury found Moniz was both negligent and that his actions caused Bruno’s suicide. Moniz did not immediately respond to a message sent to his school email seeking comment.

