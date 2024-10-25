One of 3 judges weighing request for ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and others is replaced

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The presiding judge of an International Criminal Court panel considering a request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and senior Hamas leaders has been replaced on medical grounds. The court published a decision Friday granting a request by Romanian Judge Iulia Motoc to be taken off the case “based on medical grounds and the need to safeguard the proper administration of justice.” The ruling did not elaborate or disclose further details, saying that “the personal medical situation of Judge Motoc is entitled to medical confidentiality.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.