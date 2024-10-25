Seth Meyers is trading politics for parenting in new standup special

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Meyers admits there are times when he’s in a disagreement with his wife or absurd situation with his kids and he can’t help immediately thinking about making it into a bit. The comedian and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” has morphed several of those amusing stories into his latest HBO/Max standup special “Dad Man Walking,” premiering Friday. Known for his biting political commentary on “Late Night,” Meyers says his standup is aimed at finding the humor in how both men and women fail each other, and tries to spread the blame around fairly.

