The UK denies a visa to Mandela’s grandson over his support for Hamas

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The grandson of South Africa’s first Black president, Nelson Mandela, says the U.K. government denied him an entry visa because of his support for Hamas. Mandla Mandela could not travel to the U.K. earlier this month to address pro-Palestinian gatherings after he was informed that he would need a visa, despite holding a South African government passport that would ordinarily allow him visa-free entry. In a letter, the U.K. Home Office said his application was rejected because of his support for Hamas and because his presence in the UK was not conducive to the public good. Mandela has posted pictures on Instagram of himself with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike.

