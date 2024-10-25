US airline temporarily suspends flights to Haiti’s capital after UN helicopter hit by gunfire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least one U.S. airline has temporarily canceled flights to Haiti’s capital after gang members opened fire and hit a U.N. helicopter flying near the country’s main airport. Spirit Airlines said in a statement Friday to The Associated Press that its daily flight to Port-au-Prince has been suspended through Sunday. The announcement comes a day after a U.N. helicopter was hit by gunfire, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Port-au-Prince shortly after it had departed the main airport. The shooting comes as gang violence surges across Haiti’s capital and beyond in recent days.

