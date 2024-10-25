Skip to Content
News

Wisconsin’s GOP Senate candidate Hovde defends not knowing much about the farm bill in a dairy state

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:21 AM

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde has repeatedly defended his self-professed lack of knowledge about the U.S. farm bill in the campaign’s closing days, after first saying in a debate that he is “not an expert” on the legislation that is vital to farmers in the state known as America’s Dairyland. Hovde’s repeated comments in the past week come after the incumbent, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, secured the endorsement of the usually Republican-aligned Wisconsin Farm Bureau. She is the first Democratic candidate for statewide office to receive it in more than 20 years. Both Hovde and Baldwin say the race is razor thin with possible majority control of the Senate on the line.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content