Las Cruces celebrates 14th annual zombie walk

Published 7:30 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Zombies have taken over main street in downtown Las Cruces and they bought some friends along for a night of fun.

Russ Smith, zombie walk event organizer, says he expects thousands to line the streets and enjoy the show. It's more than a zombie walk, they have food trucks, local vendors, live music and a costume contest.

Smith says this event is one of his favorites because it's a great crowd and it allows the city to engage with the community. The spooky wonderland will be going on until 10pm tonight.

Tune in to ABC-7 after the game to see some of the spooky looks.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

