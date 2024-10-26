Las Cruces celebrates 14th annual zombie walk

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Zombies have taken over main street in downtown Las Cruces and they bought some friends along for a night of fun.

Russ Smith, zombie walk event organizer, says he expects thousands to line the streets and enjoy the show. It's more than a zombie walk, they have food trucks, local vendors, live music and a costume contest.

Smith says this event is one of his favorites because it's a great crowd and it allows the city to engage with the community. The spooky wonderland will be going on until 10pm tonight.

