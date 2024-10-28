A pizza shop owner is sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for threatening workers with deportation

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of two Boston-area pizza shops convicted of forced labor for using physical violence and threats of reprisal or deportation against employees living in the country illegally has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Forty-nine-year-old Stavros Papantoniadis was sentenced Friday in federal court and also ordered to pay a $35,000 fine. Prosecutors said Papantoniadis forced or attempted to force six victims to comply with excessive workplace demands by threatening to report the victims to immigration authorities. A lawyer for Papantoniadis says he’s appealing and pursuing a new trial.

