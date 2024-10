DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s presidency says at least 40 soldiers were killed by unidentified assailants during an attack on a military base in the country’s west on Sunday night. Chad’s president Idriss Deby visited the base early Monday morning and announced the launch of a military operation to track the assailants.

