International prosecutor who charged Netanyahu vows to cooperate with sex misconduct investigation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor has called for an internal investigation into allegations he tried to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship. Karim Khan’s request Monday follows an investigation last week by The Associated Press detailing allegations made in May by two co-workers in whom the woman confided as the chief prosecutor was preparing to seek the charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over actions in Gaza. Khan has previously said there was “no truth” to the misconduct allegations and court officials told the AP they may have been made as part of an Israeli intelligence smear campaign.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.