Louisiana governor calls a special session to address taxes and the courts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana legislators will meet for a special session beginning Nov. 6 to consider Republican Gov. Jeff Landry’s ambitious attempt to overhaul the state’s tax structure. That’s according to a formal proclamation Landry issued Monday. He has been talking up his ideas for tax changes for months. His proposals have included reducing the income tax and charging sales taxes for more items and services. A permanent teacher and school worker pay raise and a possible reworking of the state court system also are in the 23-item session call. The call lays out subjects lawmakers can consider during the session, which could last until Nov. 25.

