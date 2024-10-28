Skip to Content
News

Man charged in hit-and-run that killed New Hampshire Air National Guard commander

KVIA
By
Published 8:35 AM

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been indicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed the commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard. Eighty-one-year-old Paul Clement of Rochester was indicted Oct. 17 on charges including negligent homicide. He is free on personal recognizance and faces arraignment Nov. 5.  A phone message seeking comment was left Monday for his attorney. Police say Brig. Gen. John Pogorek was securing a load on his trailer on a Rochester roadside in July when he was struck by an SUV that continued without stopping. The Foster’s Daily Democrat newspaper reported Clement told police in court documents that he had been drinking.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content