Man is killed in gunbattle after shooting a police sergeant in California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot and wounded a police sergeant during what officials called an ambush was killed by officers over the weekend in Fresno, California. The police chief says the sergeant was seated in his parked vehicle working on a homicide case nearby when a car pulled up alongside and the driver opened fire Saturday. The sergeant managed to fire back as officers responded and joined the gunbattle. The man was fatally shot by police. The sergeant is stable after treatment for gunshot wounds to his lower body. Detectives are investigating whether the suspect had a connection to the homicide case.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.