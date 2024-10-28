Sudan’s warring forces are escalating attacks and outsiders are `fueling the fire,’ warns UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says Sudan’s warring military and paramilitary forces are escalating attacks with outside powers “fueling the fire,” which is intensifying the nightmare of hunger and disease for millions. Antonio Guterres warned the U.N. Security Council Monday that the 18-month war faces the serious possibility of “igniting regional instability from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa to the Red Sea.” In a grim report, Guterres said the Sudanese people are living through numerous “nightmares” – from killings and “unspeakable atrocities” to “catastrophic food insecurity” and diseases. Sudan plunged into conflict in mid-April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital Khartoum and later spread to other regions.

