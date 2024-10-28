World Series averaging 15.15 million viewers in Japan, including 15.9 for Game 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Series is averaging 15.15 million viewers in Japan through two games. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 averaged 15.9 million, making it the most-watched MLB postseason game in the nation’s history. Besides the allure of superstar and presumptive NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, the game had Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the Dodgers starting pitcher. Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles, meaning the games started around 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning in Japan. Combined with the United States ratings, the first two games have a combined 29.7 million average in the two countries.

