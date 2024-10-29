Armed suspect at Atlanta hotel is taken into custody after multiple shots reported
ATLANTA (AP) — Multiple gunshots have been reported at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta. Police say an armed person is in custody. Atlanta Police Department and SWAT arrived at the hotel Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. to investigate the barricaded person in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood. Police set up a perimeter around the hotel and ordered a shelter in place advisory for nearby residents. Police later lifted the shelter in place advisory but are asking people to avoid the area. Authorities shut down several major streets in the Midtown neighborhood. Police say they will remain closed as authorities investigate.